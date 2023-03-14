ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT Raised to $15.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 22.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

ACAD opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 0.59. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.18 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.65% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $72,321.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,633.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $72,321.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,633.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $228,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,567 shares of company stock valued at $427,672. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 24,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

