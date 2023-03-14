ABCMETA Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 14th. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $4.07 million and $2,290.02 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00009890 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00028910 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00034588 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00021805 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004059 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00217552 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000145 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,555.48 or 0.99946053 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

META is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00004102 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $2,671.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.