AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AbbVie from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $161.12.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $151.95 on Friday. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $268.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,325,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,621 shares of company stock worth $16,177,575. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

