Aadi Bioscience (AADI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th.

Aadi Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of AADI opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. Aadi Bioscience has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aadi Bioscience

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AADI. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 533.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Aadi Bioscience

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of Aadi Bioscience to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai on November 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

