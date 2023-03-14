A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Purchased by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management increased its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AOS. Loop Capital downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

NYSE:AOS traded up $1.67 on Tuesday, reaching $67.45. The stock had a trading volume of 130,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,451. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $71.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.52.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $936.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,218.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $826,768.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 4,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,218.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,883 shares of company stock worth $4,053,126. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.