89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock Price Up 9.9%

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) shares rose 9.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.97 and last traded at $13.87. Approximately 332,689 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,007,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

ETNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on 89bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 5.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $704.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 5,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $74,396.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,963.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,559 shares of company stock worth $177,844. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in 89bio by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,955,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,002,000 after buying an additional 1,172,741 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of 89bio by 231.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,487,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,931 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at $13,043,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the third quarter valued at $5,729,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of 89bio by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,556,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after purchasing an additional 706,686 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

