7Pixels (7PXS) Price Reaches $2.79 on Top Exchanges

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One 7Pixels token can now be purchased for approximately $2.79 or 0.00010725 BTC on major exchanges. 7Pixels has a total market capitalization of $45.16 million and $23,285.61 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 7Pixels alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.44 or 0.00409969 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,194.68 or 0.27711192 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000059 BTC.

7Pixels Token Profile

7Pixels was first traded on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.76837295 USD and is down -2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $22,867.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 7Pixels should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 7Pixels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 7Pixels and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.