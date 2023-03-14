779 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Acquired by LWM Advisory Services LLC

LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Deere & Company by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Deere & Company by 17.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,440,000 after purchasing an additional 94,311 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE traded up $5.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $403.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,426. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $119.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $419.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.86.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Argus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.81.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.