73,064 Shares in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Bought by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,064 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the third quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 21.3% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.45) to GBX 1,400 ($17.06) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.11) to GBX 1,535 ($18.71) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSK in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK Cuts Dividend

Shares of GSK stock opened at $33.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.55. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.3404 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 15.50%.

GSK Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.