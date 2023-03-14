6,132 Shares in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Purchased by Sentinus LLC

Sentinus LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Price Performance

AOA traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $61.37. 16,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,848. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.43. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $70.09.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.