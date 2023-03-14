5,240 Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Acquired by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,303,042,000 after purchasing an additional 60,794 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,301,747,000 after acquiring an additional 935,119 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,810,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,017,817,000 after acquiring an additional 107,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after buying an additional 206,636 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $523,474,000 after buying an additional 38,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPAM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $391.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.14.

Shares of EPAM stock traded up $3.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.23. 173,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.93. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.92 and a twelve month high of $462.99.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

