3M (NYSE:MMM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $101.70

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $101.70 and last traded at $101.77, with a volume of 2583344 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

3M Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.25.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in 3M by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 101,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 461,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,301,000 after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

