3,648 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Bought by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3,228.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 129,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 125,623 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,957,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,007,000 after acquiring an additional 32,585 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $44.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.10. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $42.22 and a 52-week high of $56.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.50.

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

