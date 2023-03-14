3,244 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by Warther Private Wealth LLC

Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.1% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 10.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 180,181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $92,473,000 after acquiring an additional 16,844 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.5% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Broadcom by 5.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 221,047 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $98,147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,582 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 31,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $12.67 on Tuesday, hitting $629.14. 549,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $645.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $592.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $532.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.93%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.17.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

