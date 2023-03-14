30,000 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Acquired by AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.9% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,975,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,056.2% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,471,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,845 shares during the period. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,510,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
TLT stock opened at $105.83 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $133.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.32.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
- Is Academy Sports And Outdoors A Buy For 2023?
- Regional Bank Depositors Turn to Bank of America After SVB Fail
- DocGo: A Growth Stock Going Higher In 2023
- Are There Opportunities In The Silicon Valley Bank Collapse?
- Bonds are a Safe Haven Again, Still Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.