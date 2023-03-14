30,000 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Acquired by AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.9% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,975,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,056.2% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,471,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,845 shares during the period. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,510,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

TLT stock opened at $105.83 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $133.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.32.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

