2,792 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Bought by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.7 %

XOM stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.30. 2,486,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,677,409. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.25 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $440.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

