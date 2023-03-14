21,036 Shares in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Acquired by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1,208.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the third quarter worth about $260,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 54.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund stock opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.85.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

