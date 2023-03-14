1irstGold Price Hits $66.07 (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 14th. In the last week, 1irstGold has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. 1irstGold has a market capitalization of $5.34 million and approximately $132.00 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstGold token can now be bought for $66.07 or 0.00267423 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About 1irstGold

1irstGold was first traded on March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

