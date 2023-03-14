16,142 Shares in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Purchased by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,885,000 after acquiring an additional 454,668 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,079,000 after acquiring an additional 302,124 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 704,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,263,000 after acquiring an additional 269,449 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,129,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,705,000 after purchasing an additional 232,115 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,238,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,410,000 after purchasing an additional 230,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $157,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at $997,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

nVent Electric Stock Down 2.8 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on nVent Electric from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

NYSE NVT opened at $42.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.33. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $29.19 and a one year high of $46.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.01 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

