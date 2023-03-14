15,095 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by Sentinus LLC

Sentinus LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,095 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Intel by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $390,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080,700 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Intel by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,818,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344,285 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Intel by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $235,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Intel by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,162,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,836,199. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $115.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.51.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

