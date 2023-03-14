13,250 Shares in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Bought by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management bought a new position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 348.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods Stock Performance

BGS stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.98. The company had a trading volume of 246,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,819. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $623.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.86 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is -506.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Consumer Edge cut shares of B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $185,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,531.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.