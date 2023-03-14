1,144 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Acquired by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Albemarle by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Albemarle by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Albemarle by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Albemarle Trading Down 1.0 %

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $1,432,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,473,054.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,836 shares of company stock worth $1,917,699. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ALB stock opened at $222.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $172.78 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.47 and its 200 day moving average is $264.10.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Articles

