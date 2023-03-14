105,500 Shares in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Acquired by Telemetry Investments L.L.C.

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 105,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. owned approximately 0.30% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter worth $29,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 77.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 45,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth $85,000. 20.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:MNMD traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $3.15. 104,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98. Mind Medicine has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $19.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 8,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $29,038.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,959 shares in the company, valued at $838,746.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 16,922 shares of company stock worth $55,237 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

MNMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.