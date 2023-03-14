10,510 Shares in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Acquired by Sentinus LLC

Sentinus LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 62.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MCHI stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $47.20. 889,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,617,982. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.50. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $57.08.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.