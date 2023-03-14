10,221 Shares in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Purchased by Telemetry Investments L.L.C.

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 116.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 29,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,511,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,644,000 after acquiring an additional 63,194 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,277,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,523,000 after acquiring an additional 58,044 shares during the period. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark cut shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MLKN traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.20. 184,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,734. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $36.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.45.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 4th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll.

