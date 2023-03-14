10,048 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Acquired by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

SPYV stock opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average of $39.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $42.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

