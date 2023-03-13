Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.00 million-$200.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.06 million. Zynex also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to 0-$0.03 EPS.
Zynex Trading Up 14.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.94. The stock had a trading volume of 547,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,244. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $409.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13. Zynex has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $17.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Zynex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zynex
Zynex Company Profile
Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
See Also
