Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.00 million-$200.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.06 million. Zynex also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to 0-$0.03 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.94. The stock had a trading volume of 547,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,244. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $409.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13. Zynex has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $17.25.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Zynex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYXI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynex by 1,213.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Zynex in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Zynex by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Zynex by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynex in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 28.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

