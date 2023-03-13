ZClassic Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19.27 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $410,332.34 and approximately $19.27 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00145851 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00062810 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00042716 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001831 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.