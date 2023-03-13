Zcash Trading Down 9.5% Over Last Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $35.04 or 0.00145148 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $572.12 million and $60.80 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00062827 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00042673 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.