YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $49,680.56

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. YUSD Stablecoin has a market cap of $221.59 million and approximately $49,680.56 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00004518 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YUSD Stablecoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.04 or 0.00437055 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,491.57 or 0.29542037 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000080 BTC.

YUSD Stablecoin Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.016143 USD and is up 4.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $83,882.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YUSD Stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUSD Stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.