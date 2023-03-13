Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) PT Lowered to $86.00 at Robert W. Baird

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WH. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.50.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $71.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.33. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.33 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 23.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.82%.

In related news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $461,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

