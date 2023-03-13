WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$195.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on WSP Global from C$183.00 to C$194.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on WSP Global from C$184.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$176.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$187.55.

WSP Global Stock Performance

TSE WSP opened at C$171.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$130.65 and a twelve month high of C$181.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$170.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$162.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97.

WSP Global Announces Dividend

WSP Global Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

