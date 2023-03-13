Wrapped Velas (WVLX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,650.81

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Wrapped Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Velas has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Velas has a total market capitalization of $48.20 million and $8,650.81 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Velas Coin Profile

Wrapped Velas launched on April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Velas’ official website is velas.com. The official message board for Wrapped Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Wrapped Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

