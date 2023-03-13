Wrapped TRON Market Capitalization Achieves $6.83 Billion (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0672 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $6.83 billion and $6.13 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.06664692 USD and is up 10.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $4,712,632.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

