Wrapped Everscale Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $419,217.15 (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $166.41 million and approximately $419,217.15 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for about $0.0958 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped Everscale alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.90 or 0.00418880 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,887.66 or 0.28313505 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,077,763,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,737,923,737 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,077,702,356 with 1,737,862,809 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.09909109 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $232,014.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Everscale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Everscale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.