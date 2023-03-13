Wrapped Cardano Self Reported Market Cap Hits $11.86 Billion (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion and approximately $59,278.03 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001519 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano launched on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 35,573,698,990 coins and its circulating supply is 34,695,166,799 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 35,573,698,990.423 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.3122774 USD and is down -3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $73,139.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

