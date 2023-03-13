WOW-token Price Tops $0.0296 on Top Exchanges (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 13th. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for about $0.0296 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. WOW-token has a total market cap of $296.19 million and approximately $54.89 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.14 or 0.01286534 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005278 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00011370 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $399.58 or 0.01646927 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00025570 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000929 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02961488 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $33.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

