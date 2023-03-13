Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Short Interest Up 20.9% in February

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 198,100 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the February 13th total of 163,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woori Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WF. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 162,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE WF traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $25.52. The company had a trading volume of 47,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. Woori Financial Group has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

WF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Bank of America cut Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.92 to $31.15 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

