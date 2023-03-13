Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.78.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Woodward in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Woodward from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,940.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.61 per share, with a total value of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,940.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward

Woodward Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $93.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.46. Woodward has a 1 year low of $79.26 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.11). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Further Reading

