Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.78.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Woodward in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Woodward from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,940.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.61 per share, with a total value of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,940.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward
Woodward Stock Performance
Shares of WWD stock opened at $93.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.46. Woodward has a 1 year low of $79.26 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.15.
Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.11). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Woodward Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.
About Woodward
Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.
