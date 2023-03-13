Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Bought by Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Wolfspeed comprises approximately 2.5% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed during the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Wolfspeed in the third quarter worth approximately $14,666,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolfspeed in the third quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,054,000.

Shares of WOLF stock traded up $2.44 on Monday, hitting $64.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.29 and a 200 day moving average of $88.27. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.07 and a 12-month high of $125.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.62 million. As a group, analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Wolfspeed to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Wolfspeed in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.94.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

