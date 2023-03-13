WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $0.0589 on Major Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0589 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $45.04 million and $729,350.74 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.25 or 0.00335745 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00025272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00013943 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000698 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009612 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000761 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00017211 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004104 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

