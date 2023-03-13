Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Price Target Lowered to $1.80 at Raymond James

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $3.00 to $1.80 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $3.75 to $2.50 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $2.40 to $1.30 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.
Wheels Up Experience Trading Down 9.8 %
Shares of NYSE:UP traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,086,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,526. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.95. Wheels Up Experience has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $3.48.
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.
