Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Price Target Lowered to $1.80 at Raymond James

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $3.00 to $1.80 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $3.75 to $2.50 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $2.40 to $1.30 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of NYSE:UP traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,086,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,526. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.95. Wheels Up Experience has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $3.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UP. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

