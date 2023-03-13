WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the February 13th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC raised shares of WH Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

WH Group Stock Performance

Shares of WHGLY opened at $11.45 on Monday. WH Group has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.12.

WH Group Company Profile

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

Featured Stories

