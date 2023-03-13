Western Alliance Bancorporation’s (WAL) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $80.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 206.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded down $23.22 on Monday, reaching $26.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,019,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,862. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $89.26. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.34.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $701.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 15,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

