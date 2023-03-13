Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives $49.06 Average Target Price from Analysts

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.06.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WERN. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 94,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 25,453 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,463,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,720,000 after acquiring an additional 112,591 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,327,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 306,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $45.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.33. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $50.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

