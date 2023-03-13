Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $50.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ZION has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $40.35 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $34.39 and a one year high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average is $51.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $228,357.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,659.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $693,458 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Stories

