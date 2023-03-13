Wells Fargo & Company Increases Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target to $15.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LTH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Life Time Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.33.

NYSE:LTH opened at $17.25 on Thursday. Life Time Group has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -862.07 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.63.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.52 million. Life Time Group had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Life Time Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MSD Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth about $139,873,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Life Time Group by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,741,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Life Time Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,506,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,935,000 after acquiring an additional 254,551 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Life Time Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,195,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,035,000 after acquiring an additional 62,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Life Time Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,839,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,680,000 after acquiring an additional 253,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

