Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BOX (BOX)

BOX (NYSE: BOX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/11/2023 – BOX was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/3/2023 – BOX was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/2/2023 – BOX had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – BOX had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2023 – BOX had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2023 – BOX was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/15/2023 – BOX was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/7/2023 – BOX was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/26/2023 – BOX was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/18/2023 – BOX had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $34.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2023 – BOX was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

BOX traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,439,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,870. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 509.60, a P/E/G ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.10.

Insider Transactions at BOX

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $98,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $98,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $179,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,660.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,190 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,607 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,468,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,908,000 after buying an additional 561,900 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter worth about $411,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 36,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 617,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,082,000 after acquiring an additional 209,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,890,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,664,000 after acquiring an additional 648,830 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

