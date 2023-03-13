Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BOX (BOX)

BOX (NYSE: BOX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/11/2023 – BOX was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 3/3/2023 – BOX was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/2/2023 – BOX had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2023 – BOX had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/2/2023 – BOX had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/23/2023 – BOX was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/15/2023 – BOX was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/7/2023 – BOX was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 1/26/2023 – BOX was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 1/18/2023 – BOX had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $34.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/18/2023 – BOX was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
BOX Stock Down 1.2 %
BOX traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,439,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,870. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 509.60, a P/E/G ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.10.
Insider Transactions at BOX
In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $98,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $98,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $179,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,660.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,190 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,607 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX
Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.
