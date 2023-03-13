Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hibbett (HIBB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ: HIBB) recently:

3/7/2023 – Hibbett had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2023 – Hibbett had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2023 – Hibbett had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2023 – Hibbett had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Hibbett had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – Hibbett had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2023 – Hibbett was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/6/2023 – Hibbett was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Hibbett Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:HIBB traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.71. The company had a trading volume of 269,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,410. The company has a market cap of $811.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.63. Hibbett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.58 and a 1 year high of $75.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.32 and a 200 day moving average of $63.87.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $458.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.57 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 7.50%. Hibbett’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Hibbett

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

In other news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $401,598.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hibbett

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 1.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 4.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

