Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ACN. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.55.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $251.31. 3,227,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,011. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.57. Accenture has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $345.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 10.9% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Accenture by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Accenture by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 597,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,967,000 after buying an additional 24,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

